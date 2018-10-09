Details
Category: Local News

Fundraising has taken a new direction, compliments of local coffee bean roaster, Kerri Ann Colby and her small business, Rebel Bean.

Colby, Owner and Roaster at Rebel Bean, says her personal experience sparked an idea for something fresh and new with parent-driven fundraising, which has had a significant impact on her small outfit.

"It's super easy to do, it has no minimums or up-front costs. A group of any size can sign up, and I usually make them a custom label for their organization for the coffee bags. They go off and sell the coffee, and then come back to me with an order. This town has been great. The community has built this business one cup of coffee at a time," she said.

Colby says since the inception of the program in 2015, this unique initiative has made significant contributions to the community, as well as contributing to her company's success.

"It was a really great way for my super small, hyper-local business to help the community. The numbers have shown that we've contributed about $40,000 to local community organizations since 2015," she said.

Colby's program inspires entrepreneurs, as well, by selling her product at wholesale costs, and providing sales and marketing tools to move the product at a profit.

More Local News

Local Business Puts A Different Spin On Fundraising

Fundraising has taken a new direction, compliments of local coffee bean roaster, Kerri Ann Colby and her small business, Rebel Bean. Colby, Owner and Roaster at Rebel Bean, says her personal…

Mobile Mammography Coming To Okotoks

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Screen Test Alberta is encouraging women to get checked. According to Alberta Health Services, breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in…

Maddison Krebs Makes Her Way To Nashville In Pursuit Of Music Career

Local musician, Maddison Krebs, has made her way to Nashville in pursuit of her career as an aspiring artist. Krebs grew up in Okotoks, and often makes return trips to visit her family and enjoy the…

Former Okotoks Pet Store Owner Suing ASPCA

Former owner of the Animal House pet store in Okotoks Tyler Marshall is now suing the ASPCA after original charges against him were dropped. Manager of Communications for the Alberta Society for the…

This Weeks Snowfall Broke Century Old Record For October

The snowfall from the initial week of October 2018, was both hectic for drivers and set a one day record for the month of October in Alberta. Between 12:00 a.m. on October 1 through 12:00 a.m. on…

Extended Camping Seasons Available For Thanksgiving Weekend

There's plenty of hunting, camping and fishing opportunities available around Alberta this holiday long weekend as several campsites around the province are offering an extended camping season for…

Okotoks Fire Services Ready For Fire Prevention Week

Okotoks Fire Services is ready for Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week takes place from Oct. 7- 13. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says this year's theme is look, listen, and learn. "We're…

Summer Students Prefer Traditional Classroom Setting

As more options for online learning is explored by the Foothills School Division, it might be tempting to assume that today's tech-savvy students prefer learning online, over the traditional…

Prepare Gardens For Winter With Free Compost

Those wanting to add some insulation to their gardens before the next snowfall hits can grab some compost from the Town. They're offering it for free at the Eco Centre. Residents just need to bring…

RCMP Ready For #OperationImpact

RCMP want to make sure Albertans are safe while on their travels this Thanksgiving weekend. It's their annual #OperationImpact campaign where the goal is to encourage safe driving behaviours as part…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login