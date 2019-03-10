Livingstone-Macleod UCP Party Board Members Walk Out After Meeting

The UCP's Livingstone-Macleod Constituency Association Board of Directors lost five members after a board meeting Thursday.

Maureen Moncrief, former board president, said the decision to leave was a result of feeling disillusioned with the party.

"I have not been happy with the UCP Party as a whole. I don't like the fact that it's supposed to be "grass roots guaranteed" and that flew out the window a month after it was told," Moncrief said.

The guarantee Moncrief is referring to, comes directly from UCP leader Jason Kenney. In 2017, while still campaigning for the party leadership Kenney said UCP policies would be developed democratically from the party's members. Moncrief doesn't think the now-UCP leader has followed up on that promise.

"It's too top down, it's not what I expected it to be. I came from the Wildrose side and it was all about being grass roots. And I'm really disappointed that there is no grass roots in the UCP Party," Moncrief said.

Kenney suggest that he believes the departing board members are simply unhappy with the outcome of the 2018 UCP nomination process in their riding.

"I think there were 4 candidates that ran (in Livingstone-Macleod), perhaps these are people who didn't like the outcome of that nomination. Unsurprisingly, we've seen in a number of ridings, supporters of candidates who didn't win being aggrieved," Kenney said.

Kenney countered that grievances are bound to arise with a leadership change, and went on to highlight the UCP's membership growth since he became leader in 2017.

The Livingstone-Macleod Board departures come a few weeks after comments were traded between Kenney and his leadership campaign rival Brian Jean. The campaign saw numerous accusations about online voter fraud and voter security issues.

Moncrief said of the campaign: "I had members that didn't get their pins on time, that were phoning in complaining about not getting their pins, I'm trying to find their pins, I can't get their pins. I had people phoning to say that they were asked to say who they were voting for, if they said Brian Jean, they were hung up on."

Additionally, the Livingstone-Macleod board Secretary left last week, after she decided not to renew her membership.