Details
Lukah Mitchell captured the hearts of many as she battled for her life when a tumour was discovered in her abdomen this past October.

Tanis Mitchell, Lukah's mother, made an announcement on social media on February 26th, stating Lukah has been officially discharged. However, they will remain in Edmonton for an additional four to six weeks while Lukah continues her recovery, blood testing and clinics, and her parents continue to learn about home care.

Lukah was hospitalized in October of 2018 in critical condition, after a tumour was discovered in her abdomen. The surgery to remove the tumour lead to the discovery that she also required replacement of organs.

A donor was found in mid-December, and Lukah has been in recovery since the organ replacement surgery. She was granted a weekend pass last weekend, and was officially discharged on February 26th.

Little Lukah Has Officially Been Discharged

