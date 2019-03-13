Little Free Libraries; Take A Book, Leave A Book

The Okotoks Public Library is hoping to see the circle of giving continue with the Little Free Libraries.

The libraries, which look like little houses and are located in neighbourhoods and popular facilities in town, have used books that are free for residents to take home and read.

There's a constant need for book donations for the LFL's, especially the ones located in high traffic areas like the Okotoks Rec Centre, Pason Centennial Arena, and the Okotoks Food Bank.

Lara Grunow, Interim Director at the Okotoks Public Library, says it's important residents remember to keep the cycle going for others to enjoy.

"The idea with Little Free Libraries is that 'give and take', so if you have one in your community that you frequent if you're taking books out of it, it would be fantastic if sometimes you could come and share some of the books that you have and put them back into those libraries so that their collections are always being renewed by the people that are using it."

Grunow says they like to see the libraries stocked with all age groups kept in mind.

"We like to include something for every demographic but particularly children's books, they are always really popular, and also juvenile fiction. We never seem to have enough of that to stock in the Little Free Libraries."

Those who have one or two books they'd like to donate can do so by leaving them in a Little Free Library, or if they have a larger collection they can be dropped off at the Okotoks Public Library.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]