Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Public Library is hoping to see the circle of giving continue with the Little Free Libraries.

The libraries, which look like little houses and are located in neighbourhoods and popular facilities in town, have used books that are free for residents to take home and read.

There's a constant need for book donations for the LFL's, especially the ones located in high traffic areas like the Okotoks Rec Centre, Pason Centennial Arena, and the Okotoks Food Bank.

Lara Grunow, Interim Director at the Okotoks Public Library, says it's important residents remember to keep the cycle going for others to enjoy.

"The idea with Little Free Libraries is that 'give and take', so if you have one in your community that you frequent if you're taking books out of it, it would be fantastic if sometimes you could come and share some of the books that you have and put them back into those libraries so that their collections are always being renewed by the people that are using it."

Grunow says they like to see the libraries stocked with all age groups kept in mind.

"We like to include something for every demographic but particularly children's books, they are always really popular, and also juvenile fiction. We never seem to have enough of that to stock in the Little Free Libraries."

Those who have one or two books they'd like to donate can do so by leaving them in a Little Free Library, or if they have a larger collection they can be dropped off at the Okotoks Public Library.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Council Approves Next Steps In Economic Development Implementation Plan

Okotoks Town Council approved some further recommendations regarding the Economic Development Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of…

Little Free Libraries; Take A Book, Leave A Book

The Okotoks Public Library is hoping to see the circle of giving continue with the Little Free Libraries. The libraries, which look like little houses and are located in neighbourhoods and popular…

Reid Surprised At Resignations

The UCP's candidate in Livingstone-Macleod says he was shocked and saddened to hear about five members of his Constituency Association Board of Directors stepping down last week. The five handed in…

$500,000 Modernization for Blackie School

The school in Blackie is getting a $500,000 facelift courtesy of The Foothills County. The money will go to modernizing the school as well as building public community spaces within it. Ryan Payne,…

Snow Removal Crews Working on Several Streets

Snow clearing continues in town today. Crews will be out on Sheep River Drive and Cimarron Boulevard from Cimarron Drive to Cimarron Common. As always, residents are asked to clear the road of any…

Millarville Home In Contest Back On The Market

Letter entries continue to pour in for the "Write a Letter, Win a House," contest, despite the home being put back on the market by the owner and contest developer, Alla Wagner. Wagner says the…

Okotoks Library Continues To See Strong Membership

Membership continues to be strong at the Okotoks Public Library. Recent stats show the library has about 18,000 memberships, which is only about 11,000 less than the population of Okotoks. Lara…

High Winds Cause Havoc On Highway 2

RCMP had their hands full thanks to howling Chinook winds Monday, March 11. They were warning drivers of large vehicles, or empty tractor-trailers to stay off Highway 2 between High River and Fort…

Survey Shows Fraud Continues To Impact Residents

A recent fraud survey conducted by TD Canada indicates fraud continues to impact Canadians, with the majority of victims losing up to $5000. Nicole Beaton, District Vice President for TD Canada…

Turner Valley Council Candidates Gather For Debate

Turner Valley residents get their first chance to question the six candidates running for the lone Council seat available in next month's byelection. The Turner Valley Rate Payers Board is hosting…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login