Details
Category: Local News

Residents hitting the road for the Christmas holiday are reminded by Okotoks Municipal Enforcement of the dangers of throwing debris out a vehicle windows.

Sam Burnett, Okotoks Municipal Enforcement Officer, says this is considered littering in Okotoks, in addition to potentially causing damage to other's property.

"It's amazing, at high speeds, how much damage something small can cause. If you're throwing debris out of your vehicle, it's considered littering under our community standards and traffic bylaw," he said.

Burnett says the same rules apply for cigarette butts as they do for trash and other debris.

"If you have the same offence happen more than once per year, fines go up. It's always up to the discretion of the officer, we can issue mandatory court dates. If we know this is a person or people that regularly litter, send them to court and let a judge decide on what fine amount would be appropriate for the offence," he said.

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement can issue a $250 fine for littering for the first offence.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Littering Will Cost You More Than You May Think

Residents hitting the road for the Christmas holiday are reminded by Okotoks Municipal Enforcement of the dangers of throwing debris out a vehicle windows. Sam Burnett, Okotoks Municipal Enforcement…

Anderson Says "It'll Take Awhile To Rebuild The Alberta Advantage"

After a year of challenges faced by the province, Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is reflecting on the ongoing issues residents in the constituency are facing. Anderson says residents in the area are…

Task Force Sheds Light On High Cost Of Living In Okotoks

Residents in Okotoks who rent property are spending more than the recommended guidelines on housing costs, according to the Affordable Housing Task Force. Shawn Rose, Chair for the Affordable Housing…

Foothills Regional Victim Services Receives Generous Holiday Boost

A group of women in the Foothills community have managed to raise $4,800 dollars for a longstanding local organization that assists victims of crime. The 100 Women Who Care presented the cheque on…

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Santa will be taking a break this Christmas Eve to join Okotoks Emergency Services in the Annual Santa Claus Parade. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says they've changed the route this year to…

Foothills SNAPS Reflects On A Busy Year

2018 was a busy year for the Foothills SNAPS crew, who work in High River and across the Foothills County to provide assistance to special needs families from the edge of Calgary, all the way to…

Yellow Vest Protests

The yellow vest movement has been going on for weeks now and even though it has been shrouded by recent events in France, Canadians want to give this movement a better light by holding peaceful…

Holidays Mean Changes To Waste Collection Schedule

Okotoks residents will have a few changes to their waste collection schedule in the coming week due to the holidays. There will be regular collection on Christmas Eve Mon. Dec. 24 and residents who…

Town Closures Yule Need To Know

Okotoks residents can expect closures over the holidays at a few Town facilities. From Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day, the Municipal Centre, Operations Centre, RCMP and Municipal Enforcement…

Local Game Farmers Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

A local couple settled a few minutes South of Black Diamond are operating a full-scale elk ranch and have done so since 1989. The North Fork Elk Ranch is owned and operated by Pat and Tanis Downey,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login