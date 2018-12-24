Littering Will Cost You More Than You May Think

Residents hitting the road for the Christmas holiday are reminded by Okotoks Municipal Enforcement of the dangers of throwing debris out a vehicle windows.

Sam Burnett, Okotoks Municipal Enforcement Officer, says this is considered littering in Okotoks, in addition to potentially causing damage to other's property.

"It's amazing, at high speeds, how much damage something small can cause. If you're throwing debris out of your vehicle, it's considered littering under our community standards and traffic bylaw," he said.

Burnett says the same rules apply for cigarette butts as they do for trash and other debris.

"If you have the same offence happen more than once per year, fines go up. It's always up to the discretion of the officer, we can issue mandatory court dates. If we know this is a person or people that regularly litter, send them to court and let a judge decide on what fine amount would be appropriate for the offence," he said.

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement can issue a $250 fine for littering for the first offence.

