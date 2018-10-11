Literacy For Life To Benefit From Rooftop Rescue Campaign

Literacy for Life is one of the multiple foundations that will benefit from this weekend's upcoming annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Campaign.

Sue Stegmeier, Executive Director for Literacy for Life, says their "Dog Tales" program is designed to generate confidence in children who struggle with reading.

"We have volunteers that bring their dogs into the school, or we do have the program at Okotoks Library. Reluctant readers between the ages of eight and twelve will read to the dogs. It's to build confidence because dogs don't judge, they listen. That's what kids at that age need to help them," she said.

Dogs utilized in the program are screened for gentle character, ensuring they sit and listen as a child who may not like to read out loud reads to them.

Stegmeier says in addition to Dog Tales, their Building Blocks program will also benefit from funds raised at the annual United Way event.

"This is open to all families, it doesn't have to be because there's a major reading problem. A builder comes into the home, and will help a parent come up with ideas and strategies to build literacy in the home. It's called Building Blocks because it's building on what parents are already doing," she said.

Volunteers from many Foothills organizations will be on site at Okotoks Sobeys this weekend, offering information and collecting donations on behalf of this, and many other programs across the Foothills.

You can find additional information on Literacy for Life programs by visiting http://litforlife.com/index.php, or by calling directly at 403-652-5090.

