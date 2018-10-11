Details
Category: Local News

Literacy for Life is one of the multiple foundations that will benefit from this weekend's upcoming annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Campaign.

Sue Stegmeier, Executive Director for Literacy for Life, says their "Dog Tales" program is designed to generate confidence in children who struggle with reading.

"We have volunteers that bring their dogs into the school, or we do have the program at Okotoks Library. Reluctant readers between the ages of eight and twelve will read to the dogs. It's to build confidence because dogs don't judge, they listen. That's what kids at that age need to help them," she said.

Dogs utilized in the program are screened for gentle character, ensuring they sit and listen as a child who may not like to read out loud reads to them.

Stegmeier says in addition to Dog Tales, their Building Blocks program will also benefit from funds raised at the annual United Way event.

"This is open to all families, it doesn't have to be because there's a major reading problem. A builder comes into the home, and will help a parent come up with ideas and strategies to build literacy in the home. It's called Building Blocks because it's building on what parents are already doing," she said.

Volunteers from many Foothills organizations will be on site at Okotoks Sobeys this weekend, offering information and collecting donations on behalf of this, and many other programs across the Foothills.

You can find additional information on Literacy for Life programs by visiting http://litforlife.com/index.php, or by calling directly at 403-652-5090.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Literacy For Life To Benefit From Rooftop Rescue Campaign

Literacy for Life is one of the multiple foundations that will benefit from this weekend's upcoming annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Campaign. Sue Stegmeier, Executive Director for Literacy for Life,…

Department Reminding Residents Of Road Safety Protocols With EMS

The Okotoks Fire Department is looking to remind motorists of road safety protocols with EMS vehicles. The reminder comes as the department looks to spread education on all safety fronts for Fire…

Second Phase Of Local Transit Public Participation Set To Begin

Okotoks residents have one more chance to provide input on the proposed Public Transit Plan that is set to take effect early 2019 if approved by Town Council. Public participation on the project has…

Bringing Yoga & Art Together

The Okotoks Art Gallery is teaming up with Yogadown for the first Yoga in the Gallery event. The class will be beginner friendly with a focus on relaxation, breathing, and stretching. Jaime- Brett…

New Alberta School Curriculum Available for Viewing

Education Alberta's proposed curriculum for kindergarten to grade four is now available online for viewing from the public. Set for approval in December, the curriculum applies common sense and…

Town Council Approves Changes To Public Advisory Committees

Okotoks Town Council has approved changes to Public Advisory Committees in an effort to improve community influence in the town's decision-making processes. Elaine Vincent, Chief Administrative…

Phase One Of Millarville Arena Rebuild Ready For Market

The riding arena for the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society is nearing completion of phase one of its rebuild. The first phase includes heating, lighting, and ventilation and will be…

Bronze Medal for Okotoks Swimmer in Youth Olympic Games

Local athlete Finlay Knox won the bronze medal after an impressive performance at the Youth Olympic games in Buenos Aires on Monday. Knox is part of the Okotoks Mavericks Swim Team and took the…

Canadian Blood Services Celebrates Anniversary With New Look

Canadian Blood Services has hit a major milestone. To help celebrate their 20th anniversary, they recently unveiled a new look and spreading the message of "Together, we are Canada's lifeline.". Lisa…

UCP Candidates In Hot Water Over Photos With "Racist" Group

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and her government are making some political hay over a photo that popped up over the weekend of a trio of Edmonton area UCP candidates with a racist group. The trio…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login