Literacy For Life Registrations Open for 2019

The Literacy for Life Program is now accepting registrations for a number of family and adult programs in 2019.

Program coordinator Nicole Levesque says they can help people of all ages and education levels.

"Right now our registration is open for all of our family programs," said Levesque. "For the families that have children zero to four, in High River, Okotoks, Black Diamond and Turner Valley, they are starting the end of January so registration is filling up quickly for those."

Levesque says they also have adult programs including the General Educational Development (GED) program, English language learning support and technology classes.

The GED program can help adults earn a Grade 12 diploma, launch a new career or help an adult returning for further education.

"We help them with tips of even learning the best way for them to take in information to study. We do smaller groups so our classes are no bigger than 10 people. Our instructor is fabulous at gearing each time the class is offered, it's different."

LIteracy for Life offers English as a second language through their Discover Canada Group, which helps people who are working to become Canadian Citizens.

"It is running in both High River and Okotoks. And those are for individuals that are learning the information to take their Canadian Citizenship test. And they are looking at getting a little bit more support and what we offer is that they learn the information in a conversational group."

For information these programs and others go to the Literacy For Life web page or check out their Facebook page.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]