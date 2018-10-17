Limited Spots Remain for Dawgs Winter Program

Though they're currently in the off-season, the Okotoks Dawgs are keeping busy.

Only a few spots are left as the Okotoks Dawgs winter training program draws closer.

The Peewee and Bantam program runs from October 22nd until January 1st, and the Midget program runs from October 22nd until January 30th.

Coach Jeff Duda says the program has seen good results for several of its participants.

"Since 2009 we've had 129 kids placed in college, we've had 20 Team Canada members, as well as 16 Major League Baseball draft picks."

Spots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to contact Jeff at [email protected]

