License Plate Thefts Prompt Tips From RCMP

Local residents have expressed concern over vehicle license plate thefts, as well as incidents where plates are being switched out.

Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP, said in a statement that there have been six separate reported incidents in Okotoks so far in 2019. He adds it's important for residents to take the proper steps after experiencing a plate theft or switch.

Reporting the incident to the RCMP immediately is recommended, as well as a trip to the registries to ensure the plate is entered as stolen in the system, so it is no longer associated to the registered owner should it be used in the commission of any crime.

It's also advised residents memorize or record their plate number in separate location, in case it does go missing.

