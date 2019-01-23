Library To Host Family Literacy Day

The Okotoks Public Library will be hosting Family Literacy Day again this year, with plenty of activities in store for resident's enjoyment.

Michelle Walther, Children's Services with the Okotoks Public Library, says they have plenty in store for residents on this special day.

"Basically, we're doing an indoor picnic. You can bring your lunch and a picnic blanket down to the library, and we'll have games and stories and crafts," she said.

Walther says they have a unique theme for this year's celebration.

"We're partnering with Foothills Wellness Centre, and they've put together a cook book that you can take a copy for free. We're also doing an inter-library contest. We are encouraging everyone to read for 15 minutes, and report just your name. We'll put your name on the list, and the library that has the most readers, wins," she said.

The indoor picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a movie showing of Smallfoot will be held in the programming room from 2 to 4 p.m.

