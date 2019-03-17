Library's Spring Fling Fundraiser Brings Something for Everyone

The Okotoks Public Library kicked off a busy spring with their Spring Fling fundraiser on Friday.

The fundraiser is the first in a series of events planned to raise money for their proposed expansion, in partnership with the town's Arts and Learning campus on Riverside Drive.

Lorraine Cathro is the Board Chair for the library. She says the expansion plans are moving along through council.

"There were conceptual preliminary drawings presented to Council. Those were passed with a preliminary exploration, and now the next step then is to work on the financials and the phasing of the project, and that will go back to Council towards the end of May," Cathro said.

Cathro said the library is among the town's key stakeholders on the Arts and Learning campus project.

The Spring Fling event invited vendors of all different types to the library, to showcase their skills and products.

"We had photographers. We had self-published authors. We had people who sold things like beads and bubbles. We had someone with quilting. We had someone from the financial business. Everything you can imagine! It was a wonderful variety," Cathro said.

The library's next fundraiser is Plant It! on March 28, where patrons can learn how to create cacti containers. Details can be found on the library's website here.

