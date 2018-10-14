Details
Category: Local News

A busy campaign season is coming to an end for the UCP candidates in the Highwood Riding.

Party members will vote Tuesday, October 16, to select who will represent the party in the Spring election.

Candidate Dean Leask says he's been having fun.

"I've enjoyed the work. We've door knocked exclusively the last five months, doing over a thousand doors in the area. So, that's been basically what my life's looked like for the past five months."

Leask, along with sitting MLA Wayne Anderson and challengers R.J. Sigurdson and Carrie Fischer are all vying for the nomination.

The vote goes Tuesday from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks.

More Local News

Open House To End Fire Prevention Week

From October 7th to the 13th, it was Fire Prevention Week and the fire department wants residents to look, listen and learn all they need to keep their homes safe. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief for the…

Road Closure In Effect For Sewer Line Repair Today

Motorists and residents of Okotoks are being advised of a sewer line repair along Okotoks Drive today. Weather permitting, a small section of road will be closed, with only local traffic permitted in…

Leask Busy Leading Up To Tuesday Vote

A busy campaign season is coming to an end for the UCP candidates in the Highwood Riding. Party members will vote Tuesday, October 16, to select who will represent the party in the Spring election.…

Hunting On The Rise In Alberta

As the province moves into the big game hunting season, Alberta Parks is noticing an annual increase in the amount of people registering for hunting licenses. Director of Wildlife Policy for Alberta…

Anderson Hoping Experience A Key In Winning Highwood UCP Nod

UCP voters will head to the polls to elect that party's candidate for the Highwood Riding Tuesday, October 16. Incumbent, Wayne Anderson, is looking to hold onto his seat as he faces three…

FCIS Working To Make Okotoks More Culturally Aware

Foothills Community Immigrant Services is working to make Okotoks more culturally aware and inclusive. The organization works to integrate new comers into the community and holds cultural events to…

Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks Putting Call Out For Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks is in need of mentors. Currently, there's 22 children looking for a mentor on their wait list. The organization has community programs where youth are partnered up…

Construction Means Pathway Closures in Woodhaven

Residents of Woodhaven are advised that multiple pathways as well as the green Woodhaven bridge are closed for construction. The closures are to facilitate the Water Treatment Plant Bridge Project,…

Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Gets Underway Today

Okotoks Mayor, Bill Robertson, and the Eagle 100.9's very own mid-day host, Tom Barker will embark on a chilly journey today in support of the Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue. Cindy Gibson,…

Town And Chamber To Host Jobs And Economy Workshop

The Town of Okotoks is inviting residents to participate in a Jobs and Economy Workshop next week as part of phase two of public participation regarding the town's Municipal Development Plan. Michael…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login