Leask Busy Leading Up To Tuesday Vote

A busy campaign season is coming to an end for the UCP candidates in the Highwood Riding.

Party members will vote Tuesday, October 16, to select who will represent the party in the Spring election.

Candidate Dean Leask says he's been having fun.

"I've enjoyed the work. We've door knocked exclusively the last five months, doing over a thousand doors in the area. So, that's been basically what my life's looked like for the past five months."

Leask, along with sitting MLA Wayne Anderson and challengers R.J. Sigurdson and Carrie Fischer are all vying for the nomination.

The vote goes Tuesday from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks.