Learn About Your Water Wells

How well do you know your well? The MD of Foohills is hosting a free water-well management workshop on February 13 in High River.

Government of Alberta water specialist Ken Williamson says your groundwater supply could be at risk if well infrasturuce has been neglected or compromised over the years.

With proper construction, siting and maintenance, he says property owners can feel assured their drinking water is protected from contamination.

The workshop is being presented by the government's Working Well Program with expertice provided by the ministries of Agriculture and Forestry and Environment and Parks along with Alberta Health Services and licensed water well drillers to help the nearly half a million Albertans who rely on groundwater to manage their systems and septic tanks safely.

Particpants are asked to register before Jan. 30. The workshop is being held at the Highwood Memorial Centre starting at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the MD of Foothills.