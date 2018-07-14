Leading Change Program Looking For Men To Step Up For The Cause

The "Leading Change" program at Rowan House is looking to engage influential male figures to join the movement against gender-based violence.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says getting men and boys engaged in the message delivery will help change the culture around this topic.

"We know not all men and boys are perpetrators of violence, and can be victims of violence, but the majority of violence is perpetrated by men against women, and we need to do something about it," said Cramm.

The goal of the program is to educate and empower men in the community to use their voice to both prevent and end gender-based violence.

Cramm says Rowan House will be hosting a "Breakfast With The Guys" event, in hopes of getting men involved in the prevention, education and influence of other males.

"We're looking for male business leaders who believe in what we're trying to do. They can come to this breakfast, see a presentation and be empowered to use their influence in the community to make a change," she said.

Breakfast With The Guys will take place in November, in conjunction with Family Violence Awareness month.

Anyone interested in attending breakfast with the guys or hosting a presentation on the leading change program, can contact the Donor Engagement Advisor, Peta, at Rowan House. Phone number is 403-603-5996 or via email to [email protected]

