  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The "Leading Change" program at Rowan House is looking to engage influential male figures to join the movement against gender-based violence.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says getting men and boys engaged in the message delivery will help change the culture around this topic.

"We know not all men and boys are perpetrators of violence, and can be victims of violence, but the majority of violence is perpetrated by men against women, and we need to do something about it," said Cramm.

The goal of the program is to educate and empower men in the community to use their voice to both prevent and end gender-based violence.

Cramm says Rowan House will be hosting a "Breakfast With The Guys" event, in hopes of getting men involved in the prevention, education and influence of other males.

"We're looking for male business leaders who believe in what we're trying to do. They can come to this breakfast, see a presentation and be empowered to use their influence in the community to make a change," she said.

Breakfast With The Guys will take place in November, in conjunction with Family Violence Awareness month.

Anyone interested in attending breakfast with the guys or hosting a presentation on the leading change program, can contact the Donor Engagement Advisor, Peta, at Rowan House. Phone number is 403-603-5996 or via email to [email protected]

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Leading Change Program Looking For Men To Step Up For The Cause

The "Leading Change" program at Rowan House is looking to engage influential male figures to join the movement against gender-based violence. Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan…

Heat Wave Continues For Foothills

Friday marks day two of the heat warning for the Foothills. Heat Warnings are issued when conditions are expected to pose an increased risk of heat related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat…

Record Breaking Gas Prices Here To Stay

Looking to see a significant decrease in gas prices in the next few weeks? Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gasbuddy.com Dan McTeague say's it's not likely to happen. McTeague say's currently prices at…

Second Annual Yogatoks Event Goes This Weekend

Local health and wellness professionals are gearing up for the Second Annual Yogatoks event this Saturday. Vick Mann, Founder of Yogatoks, says the event was initially formed by community…

Okotoks Night Market

Summertime is a great time for events and various activities taking place in Okotoks. Okotoks Night Market is one of those great events you and your family can enjoy. With live music, food trucks and…

Okotoks Night Market

Summertime is a great time for events and various activities taking place in Okotoks. Okotoks Night Market is one of those great events you and your family can enjoy. With live music, food trucks and…

Okotoks Night Market

Summertime is a great time for events and various activities taking place in Okotoks. Okotoks Night Market is one of those great events you and your family can enjoy. With live music, food trucks and…

Rowan House Has Implemented A Monthly Donation Request Initiative

Rowan House Emergency Shelter has come up with an innovative idea for Foothills residents to help fill gaps, aside from monetary donations. Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan…

Alberta Health Services Reminds Albertans About West Nile Virus

With summer in full swing, Alberta Health Services wants to remind everyone of prevention and protection measures for the West Nile Virus infection. Dr. Jason Cabaj, Medical Officer of Health for…

Okotoks BMX Club Concerned Over Misuse Of Track

The Okotoks BMX Club is expressing concerns over people using their track after hours. People have been using the track after hours when the gates are closed and weather conditions are poor which is…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login