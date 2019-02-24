Leadership Awards Nomination Deadline Approaching

The nomination deadline is approaching for the 2019 Volunteer Leadership Awards.

Two types of award are given: the Leaders of Tomorrow Award for youth volunteers and the Heart of Okotoks Award for individuals or groups.

A $500 bursary to travel to the three day Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Chestermere will be awarded to the high school recipient of the Leaders of Tomorrow award.

In addition, all nominees will receive a nomination certificate and package.

The deadline is February 28th, with the Leadership Awards event on April 10th.

If you're interested in nominating, click here.