Lawn Mower Lawsuit Could See Money Back In Your Pocket

If you bought a lawn mower between, 1994-2012 you could be in line for some lawsuit money.

There was a class action lawsuit against several major lawnmower companies and it was settled in court, showing that the companies mislabelled their products to show they had more horsepower, then they actually did.

In 2010, Harrison Pensa LLP and Consumer Law Group Inc. filed a (collectively, "Class Counsel",) class action lawsuit against the various lawn mower and lawn mower engine manufacturers.

7.5 million has been settled to be distributed to anyone who purchased certain gas powered lawn mowers between Jan. 1, 1994 and Dec. 31, 2012. Those person's can file a claim with Canadian lawn mower class action, a link will be provided.

Canadians can make a claim if you have bought a gas powered walk behind or riding mower, designed by the different companies named in the lawsuit.

To make your claim, you need to meet all the following requirements:

- You purchased a gas powered walk behind or riding lawn mower designed, manufactured or labelled by any defendant which contains a gas combustible engine labelled at 30 horsepower or less

- You purchased the lawn mower between January 1, 1994 and December 31, 2012

- You purchased the lawn mower in Canada

Here is a list of the defendants:

Briggs & Stratton - Briggs & Stratton Canada Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Electrolux - Electrolux Canada Corp. and Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Honda - Honda Canada Inc. and American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Husqvarna - Husqvarna Canada Corp. and Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products N.A., Inc.

John Deere - John Deere Canada ULC and Deere & Company

Kawasaki - Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

Kohler - Kohler Canada Co. and Kohler Co.

MTD - MTD Products Limited and MTD Products Inc.

Tecumseh - Tecumseh Products of Canada, Limited, Tecumseh Products Company, and Platinum Equity, LLC

Toro - The Toro Company (Canada), Inc. and The Toro Company

Through the online process, if you bought one of the lawnmowers listed in the lawsuit, you can be looking at a $15 to $55 dollar settlement payment.

All claims should be filed by the deadline on May 22, 2019.

Here are some links to check out and to make your claim:

http://www.lawnmowersettlement.com/

http://www.lawnmowersettlement.com/faq.aspx