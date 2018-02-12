Late Entry Into French Immersion Looks Like a Go

A proposed idea to start a late entry program into French Immersion in the Foothills School Division is proving to be a hit.

If 20 to 25 grade 5 students enrol they will have a class in the fall of 2018 at Percy Pegler school in Okotoks and if it is successful they will expand it into other FSD schools.

French Immersion Facilitator Leslie Doell says they had 70 people fill out in a survey in January.

"All indications were very high that a lot of families would seriously consider enrolling their son or daughter in the Grade 5 late entry French Immersion," said Doell.

She adds a second entry point is very attractive for a lot of families who wanted their students to have more English skills before starting a second language immersion program.

Doell is also excited because it will allow more students in the Foothills School Division to be bilingual when they graduate.

There is a meeting on Monday, February 12th at 7 p.m. at Percy Pegler school anyone who is interested can attend.

They are accepting registrations right away and will close it anywhere between 20 to 25 students.

If the program is successful they will look at offering it at other schools in the district.