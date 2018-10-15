Land West of Turner Valley Protected From Development

Details
Category: Local News

The White Moose Ranch in the Foothills west of Turner Valley, has signed with the Nature Conservancy of Canada to restrict future development of the land.

About 800 hectares of land at the White Moose Ranch, has been protected from development.

A conservation agreement with the landowners has been signed, that restricts development rights on the 2000 acre property.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada signed the agreement to protect the land because it's one of the last pieces of relatively intact fescue grassland in Alberta.

It was protected by landowners Stan Carscallen, a prominent Lawyer in Calgary and his wife Eva Friesen, the President and Chief Executive of the Calgary Foundation.

Stan Carscallen, operates a commercial beef cattle operation on the ranch. The conservation agreement will allow the cattle operation to continue, while removing the pressure to ever subdivide the property or develop it.

Carscallen says, "This donation completes that dream, and my family and I are proud to be part of that accomplishment."

Landowner Stan Carscallen, knew when he first acquired the land, he needed to find a way to preserve it in its natural state.

Other supporters of the land include the Alberta Government through a land stewardship grant and the Federal Government through its natural areas conservation program.

