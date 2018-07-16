Koch Making Epic Trans-Canada Journey

Nanton's Chris Koch is on a whirlwind tour across the country.

Koch was born with no arms or legs, and is in inspirational speaker among other things, set out with nothing but his skateboard and backpack over the weekend with hopes of making it to the East Coast by sometime next week.

"I started on the East side of Calgary Sunday (July 8). I'm now in Brandon, Manitoba and hopefully, although it might be wishful thinking, I'll make it to Kenora (Ontario), by suppertime."

Koch says he's been running into all kinds of amazing people as he makes his way down the road, either on his skateboard, or getting rides.

He says one of the most interesting was "Caribou Legs" near Indian Head, Saskatchewan, who's on his own cross country tour.

"He says he does about 70 km per day, and this is his second time running across. And we had a chat in the ditch, just outside of Indian Head. Pretty cool dude!"

"Caribou Legs" is just one of the many people Nanton's Chris Koch has met while making his way across Canada. Photo - Chris Koch (Facebook).

Koch says he's had rides from strangers and friends along the way.

He's even run into people who used to live in Nanton and Claresholm, heard he was coming and went looking for him to offer him a ride.

You can follow his journey on Facebook at "Chris Koch - If I Can."

