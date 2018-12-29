Kiwanis Toy Project Sees Success in Okotoks

Earlier this month, Kiwanis Okotoks held their Kids Christmas Toy Project which saw resounding success.

The event was held at the Okotoks Walmart on December 16th, and featured a few activities for attendees including pictures with Santa and face painting.

The Toy Project aims to provide toys to children who would otherwise receive little to nothing at Christmas.

Don Moss, President of Kiwanis Okotoks says the event was extremely rewarding.

"Some of them were laughing and giggling like you can't believe and some were just in awe of what's taking place because they may never have experienced that kind of giving. I know that there's lots of organizations out there who help children all over the world; we just have to be one of them."

Though Kiwanis hold several events throughout the year, Moss says this one is particularly special.

"We look at other projects through the year but this one definitely has been a great success and an opportunity for the community to reach out with other services organizations plus ours to help children and people that are in need, so we're very happy with that."

Kiwanis was able to surpass their $6000 goal, though exact figures aren't currently available as money is still trickling in.

He says for next year's events he'll aim a little higher, hopefully involving more local charity organizations.

