Kinettes Spa Raffle Brings Boost for Food Banks

Food banks in both Okotoks and High River will be getting a boost thanks to fundraising efforts by Foothills Kinettes.

The group hosted a spa raffle that kicked off before Christmas and wrapped up with a Valentine's Day draw for the winners.

And Foothills Kinettes President Kimberley Rourke says they're expecting to be able to make a minimum $550 donation to food banks in both Okotoks and High River.

She says the fundraising event came together fairly quickly, thanks to support from the community.

"We approached a number of spas in the area and the response was phenomenal," Rourke explains. "We had donated prizes within a couple of days and we were ready to run with it, I would say within two weeks, we had it up and running and were ready to start selling tickets."

Prize donations came from Coco Lux Beauty Bar in High River as well as Cactus Club Salon and Spa and Simply Stunning Medi Spa in Okotoks, with the draw for all three prizes made on Valentine's Day.

Rourke explains that the mandate of Foothills Kinettes, which is part of Kin Canada, is to serve the communities greatest need, with a special focus on helping women and children in the area.

And they felt that the timing was right to provide some support for local food banks.

"We felt that we could give them a boost after Christmas," she says. "There's alot of charitable contributions made at Christmas time but I think after Christmas, their donation levels drop, so giving them something in February when everyone's starting to feel the crunch of bills and everything rolling in on them, it's a nice way to give back."

Rourke says that, based on the success of this year's event, they'll look at repeating the raffle next year.

Foothills Kinettes currently consists of 17 members from Okotoks, High River, Claresholm and Nanton and Rourke says their membership is growing.

Rourke says the next fundraising event for Foothills Kinettes is likely their biggest of the year. The seventh annual Ladies Night Out will take place on April 14 with proceeds going to the High River District Health Care Foundation for their maternity ward project.

