Kenney, UCP Vow To Repeal Bill 6, Curriculum Changes and Take Pay Cuts

The United Conservative Party spent their Family Day long weekend gearing up for the coming provincial election.

They gathered MLA's, Candidates and others in Edmonton for an "Election Readiness Conference."

A couple of policy announcements came out over the weekend, with Leader Jason Kenney saying if elected, he, as Premier will take a 10 per cent wage cut, while MLA's will have to make due with five per cent less.

However, Kenney was quick to point out, the cuts don't signal a move to cut public sector wages.

He also announced a UCP government would repeal Bill 6, or the Provinces Farm Safety Legislation, as well as putting stop to the NDP's K-to-12 curriculum review, saying it's an "ideological rewrite."

We'll go to the polls sometime between mid-March to the end of May.