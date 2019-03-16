Details
Category: Local News

Rumours of former Wild Rose Party leader Brian Jean coming back into politics and running for a party other than the UCP set off a bit of a controversy on Thursday.

Jean later tweeted that he had heard about something big coming on Friday, but none of it involved him.

In the meantime UCP leader Jason Kenney says he is aware that Jean might still be upset over the leadership results.

"It has been clear for some time that Brian has had a hard time coming to terms with the decision made by grassroots conservatives in our leadership election," said Kenney. "It now appears that he is having a hard time accepting the decision of grassroots conservatives, 95 percent of them support uniting into one big party."

He adds that is unfortunate, but it won't distract the party from the responsibility they have to replace the NDP and get the province back to work.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper put out a tweet, calling for unity behind Kenney.

"Conservatives win when we are united," said Harper. "That was true when we united our federal party and it is true in Alberta today. Personal ambition and fighting old battles must take a backseat to the best interests of our Province."

"Jason Kenney received an overwhelming mandate from Alberta's conservatives to lead us into the next election. Everything that has occurred since has shown that the party members made the right choice. Laureen and I will be strongly supporting Jason and we are confident that all true Alberta conservatives will help him defeat this NDP government."

More Local News

Amber Alert Called Off, Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest

An AMBER Alert for an Edmonton boy was cancelled this morning, after the boy and his mother were spotted by an off duty CPS member. The AMBER Alert described an 8 year old boy, who RCMP believed was…

Kenney Says Jean Upset Over Leadership Race

Rumours of former Wild Rose Party leader Brian Jean coming back into politics and running for a party other than the UCP set off a bit of a controversy on Thursday. Jean later tweeted that he had…

Extra Support Appreciated By Food Bank As Demands Rise

It was a celebration at the Okotoks Food Bank on Friday. The food bank was joined by members from the Foothills AIM Society and KidSport Okotoks in showing their appreciation for support from the…

Irish Dancers Preparing For St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick's Day approaching this Sunday, Irish dancers in the Foothills are preparing to dance in celebration. Ali Hampshire, Artistic Director for Possak Hampshire Academy of Irish Dance,…

Kenney and Sigurdson Address Highwood Constituents

Highwood's UCP nominee RJ Sigurdson and UCP leader Jason Kenney made an appearance at Granary Road last night to talk to Highwood constituents about the upcoming provincial election. Sigurdson and…

Warm Up Will Stay With Spring On The Way

With the first day of Spring just around the corner, temperatures have started to rise here in the Foothills. Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Brian Proctor, says spring has most certainly…

Foothills County New Program Helps in Fight Against Rural Crime

The County of Foothills has found a way to add to RCMP patrols in rural areas and they are very happy with the results. Reeve Larry Spilak says they have hired off duty police officers with cars from…

Support Key To Keep Foothills Country Hospice Operating

The generosity from the community makes a significant impact on the Foothills Country Hospice. The hospice currently gets 57 per cent of their funding from Alberta Health Services and needs to make…

Deerfoot Trail to Receive Major Upgrades

Alberta's busiest road will be receiving some upgrades. Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced earlier today that the Alberta Government has pledged $478 million for an expansion that will add…

Okotoks To Be Newly Branded

Okotoks Town Council heard a potential vision regarding the future of Okotoks and creating new business opportunities at Monday's meeting. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login