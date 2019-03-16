Kenney Says Jean Upset Over Leadership Race

Rumours of former Wild Rose Party leader Brian Jean coming back into politics and running for a party other than the UCP set off a bit of a controversy on Thursday.

Jean later tweeted that he had heard about something big coming on Friday, but none of it involved him.

In the meantime UCP leader Jason Kenney says he is aware that Jean might still be upset over the leadership results.

"It has been clear for some time that Brian has had a hard time coming to terms with the decision made by grassroots conservatives in our leadership election," said Kenney. "It now appears that he is having a hard time accepting the decision of grassroots conservatives, 95 percent of them support uniting into one big party."

He adds that is unfortunate, but it won't distract the party from the responsibility they have to replace the NDP and get the province back to work.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper put out a tweet, calling for unity behind Kenney.

"Conservatives win when we are united," said Harper. "That was true when we united our federal party and it is true in Alberta today. Personal ambition and fighting old battles must take a backseat to the best interests of our Province."

"Jason Kenney received an overwhelming mandate from Alberta's conservatives to lead us into the next election. Everything that has occurred since has shown that the party members made the right choice. Laureen and I will be strongly supporting Jason and we are confident that all true Alberta conservatives will help him defeat this NDP government."