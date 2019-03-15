Details
Category: Local News

 

Highwood's UCP nominee RJ Sigurdson and UCP leader Jason Kenney made an appearance at Granary Road last night to talk to Highwood constituents about the upcoming provincial election.

Sigurdson and Kenney both delivered speeches before attendees, focusing on the UCP platform, specificaly economy reform, and plans to scrap the carbon tax along with other NDP policies.

Sigurdson says, when it comes to Highwood, he won't be taking the UCP's well established presence for granted.

"Apathy doesn't win elections. In reality, to me, I feel that this upcoming eleciton is one of the most important elections in Alberta's history and definitely in my lifetime. We can't take anyting for granted. We're gonna go out, we're gonna work hard, we're gonna earn every vote. Like I said, we're not gonna take anyting for granted. Our team is fully set up and ready to go. We've got signs sitting in our office, we've got a full cmpaign office ready with phones, computers, volunteers. My goal is to try to get to as many people as I can in the Highwood area."

He says now all the UCP can do is wait for premiere Rachel Notley to drop the writ and announce the election as soon as possible.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Kenney and Sigurdson Address Highwood Constituents

Highwood's UCP nominee RJ Sigurdson and UCP leader Jason Kenney made an appearance at Granary Road last night to talk to Highwood constituents about the upcoming provincial election. Sigurdson and…

Warm Up Will Stay With Spring On The Way

With the first day of Spring just around the corner, temperatures have started to rise here in the Foothills. Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Dan Proctor, says spring has most certainly sprung…

Foothills County New Program Helps in Fight Against Rural Crime

The County of Foothills has found a way to add to RCMP patrols in rural areas and they are very happy with the results. Reeve Larry Spilak says they have hired off duty police officers with cars from…

Deerfoot Trail to Receive Major Upgrades

Alberta's busiest road will be receiving some upgrades. Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced earlier today that the Alberta Government has pledged $478 million for an expansion that will add…

Okotoks To Be Newly Branded

Okotoks Town Council heard a potential vision regarding the future of Okotoks and creating new business opportunities at Monday's meeting. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town…

Reid Says Bill 6 Changes Good For Farmers And Workers

UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he would do away with Bill 6, or the Farm Workers Protection Act if his party is elected to government. The Bill sparked outrage among farmers as it forced them to…

Residents Needed To Open Their Hearts & Homes To Foster Dogs

The Okotoks Pound Rescue is in need of a few residents to open their hearts and their homes to foster dogs in need. The organization has been dealing with an influx of dogs coming in from a Foothills…

Wiebe To Climb The Bow Again

For the fourth year in a row, Nanton Firefighter, Shawn Wiebe, is going to make the trek up the 1,205 steps of the Bow Building in downtown Calgary this May. It's part of the "Firefighter Stair Climb…

Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Stop Vehicle Near Aldersyde Due to Numerous Infractions

Foothills residents may remember seeing a large house being moved on Highway 2 last month. In a recent post, Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement say they conducted an inspection on the vehicle…

Residents Gather to Celebrate Sea Cadet Corps

Residents crowded into the gymnasium of Big Rock School last night to recognize the Okotoks Sea Cadet Corps at their stand up parade. The Corps has been officially recognized and assigned a charter,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login