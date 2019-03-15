Kenney and Sigurdson Address Highwood Constituents

Highwood's UCP nominee RJ Sigurdson and UCP leader Jason Kenney made an appearance at Granary Road last night to talk to Highwood constituents about the upcoming provincial election.

Sigurdson and Kenney both delivered speeches before attendees, focusing on the UCP platform, specificaly economy reform, and plans to scrap the carbon tax along with other NDP policies.

Sigurdson says, when it comes to Highwood, he won't be taking the UCP's well established presence for granted.

"Apathy doesn't win elections. In reality, to me, I feel that this upcoming eleciton is one of the most important elections in Alberta's history and definitely in my lifetime. We can't take anyting for granted. We're gonna go out, we're gonna work hard, we're gonna earn every vote. Like I said, we're not gonna take anyting for granted. Our team is fully set up and ready to go. We've got signs sitting in our office, we've got a full cmpaign office ready with phones, computers, volunteers. My goal is to try to get to as many people as I can in the Highwood area."

He says now all the UCP can do is wait for premiere Rachel Notley to drop the writ and announce the election as soon as possible.

