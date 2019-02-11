Deep freeze temperatures aren't slowing pet owners in the Foothills down when it comes to exercising their pets.

With these cold temps, pet owners should take all the necessary steps to ensure you and your pets are safe and warm.

Dr. Miranda Logan says some breeds of dogs tend to shed their fur in the winter and the fur tends to grow in the summer, so proper layering is important.

"So I get a lot of calls this time of year, about pet owners and their dogs dry skin, because it's delightfully cold and dry in Alberta, so of course I see a lot more of that. Also in Alberta, because we have such fluctuations in our temperature, they do like to shed when it gets really cold and keep their coat when it seems to be getting warm. It tends to get a little bit frustrating. I know right now my lab is shedding his coat and I'm going, dude you got to keep it, not the type of weather to do that" Dr. Miranda Logan said in an interview.

Residents who choose to walk their pets in the cold weather should exercise caution with the road conditions. Drivers will have a tough time stopping for you or your pets, so a fixed leash is the absolute best way to go.

Dr. Logan adds if she can't get enough layers on herself, then she knows that maybe she won't be able to get her pet warm enough. So she looks for alternative things to do with pets indoors to occupy their brains until she can get them outdoors.

Logan says that when it gets to a certain temp, it is just too cold to take them out for any length of time.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]