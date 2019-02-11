Details
Category: Local News

Deep freeze temperatures aren't slowing pet owners in the Foothills down when it comes to exercising their pets.

With these cold temps, pet owners should take all the necessary steps to ensure you and your pets are safe and warm.

Dr. Miranda Logan says some breeds of dogs tend to shed their fur in the winter and the fur tends to grow in the summer, so proper layering is important.

"So I get a lot of calls this time of year, about pet owners and their dogs dry skin, because it's delightfully cold and dry in Alberta, so of course I see a lot more of that. Also in Alberta, because we have such fluctuations in our temperature, they do like to shed when it gets really cold and keep their coat when it seems to be getting warm. It tends to get a little bit frustrating. I know right now my lab is shedding his coat and I'm going, dude you got to keep it, not the type of weather to do that" Dr. Miranda Logan said in an interview.

Residents who choose to walk their pets in the cold weather should exercise caution with the road conditions. Drivers will have a tough time stopping for you or your pets, so a fixed leash is the absolute best way to go.

Dr. Logan adds if she can't get enough layers on herself, then she knows that maybe she won't be able to get her pet warm enough. So she looks for alternative things to do with pets indoors to occupy their brains until she can get them outdoors.

Logan says that when it gets to a certain temp, it is just too cold to take them out for any length of time.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Grade One Students Venture Off School Grounds Yesterday

Two grade one students from St. Mary's school gave everyone a good scare yesterday after they did not return to their respective classes following their lunch break at approximately 12:47 p.m. The…

Local Transit Is Coming To Okotoks

Residents in Okotoks will have more transportation options available to them as Town Council approved the Local Transit Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting. The on demand system will enable…

Exchanging Valentine's Day Cards & Smiles; Students Visit Seniors

Seniors at Sandstone Lodge felt the love yesterday from students from Ecole Good Shepherd School. Madame Dayna Cole's Grade 2 class crafted Valentine's Day cards then spent the afternoon hand…

Warming Your Vehicle Can Leave You Cold

Crime of opportunity is what happens in most cases when vehicles are stolen, and leaving your car running to warm up the engine falls under this classification. This time of year sees an increase in…

Five Facing Charges Following Incident West Of Turner Valley

RCMP from Okotoks, Turner Valley, and High River along with Police Dog Services and Calgary HAWCS joined forces to track down five suspects from an incident near Turner Valley last week. On Feb. 7 at…

Hockey Fans Are In For A Festival For Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Okotoks residents are awaiting the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour which will take over downtown Okotoks in less than two weeks. The town has put together a two-day hockey themed festival for residents…

Tips To Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly In The Cold

As the deep freeze continues here in the Foothills, it`s important to remember a few tips that will keep your vehicle running smoothly and effectively. It is advised to keep the gas tank more than…

Local Cadet Commanding Officer Mourned

A tough loss for both High River and the local air cadet program with the tragic death of their Commanding Officer, Captain Reid Habing Monday, February 11, in a traffic accident. 187 Foothills Air…

Okotoks Students Celebrate 100 Days Of School

Many students in Okotoks and the Foothills celebrated the 100th day of school this past Friday. It has become quite the tradition in many schools, with math teachers finding unique ways to teach…

My McD's App Glitch Concern For Okotoks Resident

An Okotoks mom had an interesting experience with the McDonalds MyMcD`s app after downloading it for convenience. Ashley Schwab had utlilized the app one time prior to this incident with no issues,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login