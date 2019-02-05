Keep Warm & Get Moving For Winter Walk Day

Okotoks residents are encouraged to keep active despite the frigid temperatures.

February 6 marks Winter Walk Day where those who get active are encouraged to log their minutes online with Shape Alberta to show the province which communities are the most active.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says everyone is welcome to take part and use the local facilities.

"It could be either individuals, a group, a school, or a business, whatever the case may be, we're just encouraging Albertans, and this is a great week for it, just to get out and get active. With it being so cold out there we have a heated indoor facility that's phenomenal so take advantage of it, it costs you nothing but your time."

Aside from Pason Centennial Arena, the CP Regional Field House also has an indoor walking track.

Doherty says Okotoks always sees great participation.

"There's a regular group, I'd say seniors, that utilize that track all winter long. It's really a social for them, so they get out and they walk for half an hour to an hour and it's a really good physical boost for them as well," he explains. "Then we see the schools getting involved. We see them walking inside their gymnasiums or through the hallways and they tend to register as well. Okotoks is a very active community and we're quite proud of that."

There will be no registration in person this year, it can all be done online at shape.ab.ca.

Winter Walk Day takes place from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

