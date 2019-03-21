Junior Achievement Assists Students With Career Choices

Details
Students from across the Foothills gathered at St. James Parish yesterday for the 2019 World of Choices hosted by Junior Achievement.

Davina Comstock, Regional Program Director for the Foothills, says this is a great opportunity for students to explore their career paths.

"It's essentially a career fair where we have volunteers we call mentors from professions from one end of the spectrum to the other. It gives students a chance to sit down and talk to professionals in the industry they might be pursuing after high school to ask questions about the job and the path to get there," she said.

Comstock says they are grateful for the volunteers and coordinators who make this annual event possible.

"This event is basically run off volunteers, our mentors are all volunteers, and we have a small group of volunteers, the regional leadership council, who makes this event happen every year. If it wasn't for the volunteers, we wouldn't have such a wonderful event, so it's always great to just say thank you. This event is a success because of the volunteers, and because of all the students and teachers who make it a yearly plan to come back," she said.

The event saw with about 215 students from Okotoks, High River, Black Diamond, Nanton and Vulcan gather to speak to mentors in industries from medical to arts and culture.

