Jen-Col Gives Back To Students After Lengthy Modernization Project

After a two-year long modernization project, Foothills Composite and Alberta High School of Fine Arts celebrated their grand opening last Monday, with a little something extra from Jen-Col Construction Ltd.

Peter Sentell, CEO of Jen-Col Construction, says they wanted to give something back that would make a difference in the student's lives.

"Everybody worked really well together, and it was one of those projects that you walk away from and think it was a great experience, and just a way to show our appreciation, we wanted to do something. We thought the scholarship idea was really appropriate and fitting," he said.

Sentell says their organization always tries to find unique ways to give back to communities after project completions.

"We talk about it quite often when we finish a project, how do we contribute back to our client. The old school way of thinking of putting a plaque in a school, we find that a little self-serving. We wanted to come up with something that was a bit more meaningful, as far as furthering education for the students and trying to contribute to that whole educational environment," he said.

Jen-Col, who was the main contractor for the project, gifted four $500 scholarships for students looking to pursue post- secondary education for careers in construction related fields.

Qualifications and eligibility criteria will be determined by the school.

