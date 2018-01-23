January marks intersection safety month for Alberta RCMP.

Slowing down, paying attention to cross traffic, and obeying all signs and signals can make a significant difference in intersection safety.

According to police, at least 21 people died in fatal motor vehicle collisions at intersections in 2016, and from 2011 to 2015, more than half of fatal intersection related collisions occurred at rural intersections.

Motorists are asked to...

- Check cross-traffic before proceeding when the light turns green.

- Use signals when making turns.

- Keep a reasonable distance from the vehicle ahead of them.

- Pay attention to pedestrians crossing when making any turns or at an all way stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians.

- Make a complete stop at stop signs and when turning right at red lights.

- At a four-way stop remember the Right of Way rule. This means that you must yield to the vehicle on your right.

- Don't try to speed up to go through the intersection on a yellow light. A yellow light means prepare to stop or clear the intersection.

- Come to a complete stop at red lights even when turning right.

Intersection safety also applies to pedestrians as they're reminded to always use crosswalks, obey pedestrian signals, and look both ways before crossing the street.

More tips for pedestrians include...

- Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available.

- Check traffic before crossing the street and proceed only when it is safe to do so.

- Pay attention to surroundings. Remove headphones and put away cell phones and other electronic devices when crossing the street.

- Never jaywalk.

