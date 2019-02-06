Jake Vance Wins Best Independent Music Video Award

Dropout Entertainment has named their Best Independent Music Video in Canada for 2018.

Black Diamond native Jake Vance won with the video for his song "White Lights."

The video, which consists of one continuous shot, was filmed at Turner Valley's "Cougars Sports Bar."

It was up against music videos from Matt Epp, Andrew Waite, and Said the Whale.

This isn't Vance's first award nomination; he was a nominated for two Calgary Music Awards and a Canadian Folk Music Award in 2016.

Vance is hoping to back back in the studio as soon as possible to record a few singles.

To watch the award winning music video, click here.

