Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks United Church is making sure those who need a helping hand stay bundled up this winter.

It is the 21st year for the Jacket Racket free clothing exchange where residents can either drop off donations, exchange items, or take an item home.

Last year the initiative helped about 220 people.

Carol Price, Co-Coordinator of Jacket Racket, says they accept more than just winter jacket donations.

"There's a big need for snow pants, there's toques, hats, and mittens. We would love to have boots. We generally don't get a lot of boots in but those that do come in are pretty much circulated very quickly."

Price says no donations will go unused.

"We run seven events and once they're all done the Calgary Drop-In Centre comes and picks up the remainder of the items, so people can be assured that someone will be using their donations."

The first Jacket Racket of the year takes place Sat. Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Okotoks United Church on Riverside Drive.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Jacket Racket Ready To Keep Those In Need Warm

The Okotoks United Church is making sure those who need a helping hand stay bundled up this winter. It is the 21st year for the Jacket Racket free clothing exchange where residents can either drop…

MEOW Foundation Offering Free Spay and Neuters for Cats in the Foothills

The MEOW Foundation is launching a program to help reduce the amount of homeless and unwanted cats in the foothills. Thanks in part to a community grant from the Calgary Foundation, the MEOW…

Limited Spots Remain for Dawgs Winter Program

Though they're currently in the off-season, the Okotoks Dawgs are keeping busy. Only a few spots are left as the Okotoks Dawgs winter training program draws closer. The Peewee and Bantam program runs…

Cannabis Consumption In Okotoks: Knowing The Basics

With recreational marijuana now officially legal, the Town of Okotoks is hoping to spread the basic facts when it comes to cannabis consumption in town. The Town of Okotoks has designed their…

Calgary Police Say Gladys Ridge Search A Murder Investigation

Calgary City Police are at the scene of what they call a homicide investigation on a rural property in the Gladys Ridge Area, east of Aldersyde. They're searching the property located east of Highway…

Calgary Police On Scene At A Rural Property East Of Aldersyde

Calgary City Police are at the scene of what they call a homicide investigation on a rural property in the Gladys Ridge area. They're searching the property in relation to the disappearance and…

RJ Sigurdson Now The Candidate For The UCP Highwood Constituency

Former President of the United Conservative Party Highwood Constituency Association, RJ Sigurdson, is now the candidate for next spring's election. Approximately 2000 voters went to the polls…

Michela Sheedy Played Her First Sold Out Show In Home Town Okotoks

Budding Okotoks music artist, Michela Sheedy played her first sold out show right here in Okotoks at Tribal Connections Market last Saturday. She says this show was special, not only because it was…

Foothills Stores Not Ready For Marijuana's Big Day

Wednesday, October 17, marks the first day Canadians will be able to buy cannabis legally. However for residents in High River and Okotoks looking to buy some legal bud, you're going to have to head…

Fire Hydrant Maintenance Today

Okotoks residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see a bit of water on their streets today. This is due to EPCOR out performing flow testing on fire hydrants. The testing is part of regular…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login