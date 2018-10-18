Jacket Racket Ready To Keep Those In Need Warm

The Okotoks United Church is making sure those who need a helping hand stay bundled up this winter.

It is the 21st year for the Jacket Racket free clothing exchange where residents can either drop off donations, exchange items, or take an item home.

Last year the initiative helped about 220 people.

Carol Price, Co-Coordinator of Jacket Racket, says they accept more than just winter jacket donations.

"There's a big need for snow pants, there's toques, hats, and mittens. We would love to have boots. We generally don't get a lot of boots in but those that do come in are pretty much circulated very quickly."

Price says no donations will go unused.

"We run seven events and once they're all done the Calgary Drop-In Centre comes and picks up the remainder of the items, so people can be assured that someone will be using their donations."

The first Jacket Racket of the year takes place Sat. Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Okotoks United Church on Riverside Drive.

