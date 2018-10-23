Jacket Racket Looking For More Children's Donations

Jacket Racket on Saturday saw a strong start to the season.

The first event for the initiative this year served about 40 residents at the Okotoks United Church.

Jacket Racket is a free winter clothing exchange where items can be dropped off or picked up.

Carol Price, Co-coordinator of Jacket Racket, says she'd like to see more donations for children.

"We are kind of short on toddlers and children so if people in the community have some they'd like to donate they can go ahead and donate to one of our several areas at Sobeys, Better Than Home Laundry, Foothills Cleaners, the Okotoks Rec Centre, and at the Okotoks United Church."

Price adds no donations will go unused.

"Any left over items will be bagged up on our last Thursday, then Friday morning the Calgary Drop-In Centre will come to the church and pick up any remaining items."

Jacket Racket continues for the next three weeks on Tuesdays from 2- 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 6- 8:30 p.m. at the Okotoks United Church.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]