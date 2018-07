It's National Fishing Week starting June 30th and going until July 8th.

Recreational fishing has economic and social benefits providing the promotion of sustainable use, responsibility and bringing Albertans closer to our environment.

Fishing is free for Albertans on the weekend of July 7th and 8th and no licence is required for those dates.

This is a great opportunity for Albertans to connect with their environment and encourage friends and family members on an amazing pastime.