Students at Big Rock School are learning why reading is so important this week.

It's Celebrity Reading Week at the school, Laurie Adams, volunteer, says the program aims at showing students why literacy is crucial to a career.

"It is a project that was brought up about 12 or 13 years ago by a group of volunteers where we bring in local community members to explain how reading is important in their lives, and to share that with our kids. We get the community and our kids involved with each other."

Adams shares the week gives students an opportunity to see how important reading is in most careers.

"I think it's great for kids to see that it is something they'll use as grown ups. I think that sometimes kids think they're just doing stuff because they have to, and it's nice to see that they get to do things, that when they want to do something that reading, writing and math will be so important in their future."

Plenty of community members have visited the school throughout the week, including the Okotoks Oilers and much more.

"We had Brettyn Rose open us up on Monday, and we'll have Dennis Halstead the Stampede clown closing us up on Friday. In between we've had nurses, the Eagle 100.9, people from news papers, fire fighters, RCMP, a variety of people from the community, it's fabulous."

Big Rock School Celebrity Reading Week runs every year in the last week of January.

