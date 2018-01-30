Is Regional Recycling In Our Future?

The Town of High River along with Okotoks, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the M.D. of Foothills are going to spend $165,000 to study recycling.

In particular, the feasibility of building a regional recycling facility.

High River Town Councillor Bruce Masterman says he's not convinced it'll end up going anywhere.

"I think it's always a good idea to look at other options. Personally, I don't think that the feasibility study is going to show that a regional recycling program is feasible. You know, from a financial standpoint for the Town of High River."

Masterman says there's no harm in looking, and if something comes out of it that's good too.