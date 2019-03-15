Irish Dancers Preparing For St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick's Day approaching this Sunday, Irish dancers in the Foothills are preparing to dance in celebration.

Ali Hampshire, Artistic Director for Possak Hampshire Academy of Irish Dance, says there are many participants from different backgrounds taking part.

"There's a lot of Irish families that live in the area, but I find I get more dancers from non-Irish families now. I think Irish Dance has now become enough of a cultural phenomenon that people know what it is, so you don't have to have that Celtic background to be learning Irish dancing," she said.

Hampshire says Irish Dance has evolved from a hobby into a performance sport.

"I think the turn key moment for Irish Dance being revealed to the world was 1994, Michael Flatley and Jean Butler got up with a group of Irish dancers, and it really changed the face of Irish Dance. Before then, it was more like a cultural hobby or past time," she said.

Hampshire adds the dancers train hard just like other athletes in preparation for competitions, such as world championships, and it has evolved from a cultural hobby to a performance and high level amateur sport.

She adds she has many students that do not have Celtic backgrounds or come from Irish families, but simply enjoy the sport.

