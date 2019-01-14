Intersection Safety Is January Focus For RCMP

Alberta RCMP are taking a focus on intersection safety this month.

In 2016, police say the most frequently identified driver errors that lead to collisions took place at intersections.

Errors included improper left turns, not stopping at stop signs, driving too fast for road conditions, making unsafe lane changes, and disobeying traffic signals.

Motorists are reminded to obey traffic signals and signs, use their vehicle signals, use the right of way rule at stop signs, check for traffic in all directions, and give pedestrians the right of way.

RCMP say pedestrians can to do their part as well by using crosswalks and pedestrian activated signals, checking for traffic before crossing the road, and not being a distracted walker on mobile devices or by using headphones.

From Jan. 1- Dec. 3 2018, there were 31 fatalities involving intersections in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

