Inside Look At Okotoks Train History At Champion Park

Champion Park is opening up to the public for another sneak peak.

On Aug. 4, the Town of Okotoks and MD of Foothills are hosting an open house for the public to come visit the 55 acre train park.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says the open house will give visitors a hands on look at local train history.

"There's interpretive people, one will be in the mail car, one will be on the engine so there's quick tours of the engine itself, and it's a chance to learn a bit of history about what a train station was like, what life on the train was like, what the workers were like. These guys are very knowledgeable and dedicated volunteers."

Doherty says they're still looking ahead at how they'll continue to preserve the park.

"The future of the park is that we're putting a society together, it'll be a not-for-profit society, and they'll eventually take over the park," he explains. "So whether that's interpretive programming, different activities that will happen there, and they'll be seeking out grants and support that way too to continue the upkeep and the maintenance of the park."

The open house is free and includes a bbq lunch and children's activities.

Due to parking constraints, access to the event is by bus only. Busing to and from the Okotoks Recreation Centre is being provided with the first bus leaving at 10:30 a.m. and the last bus leaving at 12:45 p.m.

To reserve free bus seating and more information on times click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

