Individual Alberta Campsites Now Open For Bookings

Details
You can now book your 'Individual' Alberta campsites.

While 'Group' and 'Comfort' camping site bookings opened up earlier this month with Kananaskis Country 'Backcountry' camping opening February 25.

The province is divided into five zones with each opening up at staggered times starting with the South zone opened first at 9 a.m..

Areas in the South zone include, Castle, Chain Lakes and Cypress Hills.

Kananaskis Country opened at 11 a.m., Central opened at 1 p.m. with the Northeast and Northwest zones opening last at 3 p.m..

Further information can be found on the Alberta Parks website.

