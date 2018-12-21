Details
Category: Local News

As we head into the Christmas holiday, most residents are preparing to celebrate with friends and family members on Christmas Day.

Jennifer Mallamo, Coordinator for Dementia Friendly Communities in Okotoks, says family gatherings may be overwhelming for a member suffering from dementia, but a few small adjustments can ensure an enjoyable visit.

"It's important to note not to overwhelm people. Really keeping things low key, and allowing that person with dementia the opportunity to rest, that's really important," she said.

She adds knowing the family member's strengths and interests, and adjusting the home environment to include those, can provide a comfort level for them that could make all the difference.

"I think it's really important to look at ways to recognize their strengths and adjust the home environment. Have a young child spend one on one time with your loved one, being able to create a warm and welcoming environment, and just being conscious that this person can sometimes experience a lot of over stimulation," said Mallamo.

She adds that a sing-a-long or similar activity to stimulate past memories for the family member is another way to involve them in the celebration in comfort.

Mallamo also suggests if the family member has an interest in cooking, offering an opportunity to undertake a task for preparation or cooking dinner is another way to be inclusive.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

