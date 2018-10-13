Hunting On The Rise In Alberta

Details
Category: Local News

As the province moves into the big game hunting season, Alberta Parks is noticing an annual increase in the amount of people registering for hunting licenses.

Director of Wildlife Policy for Alberta Matt Besko says, this increase is more than a yearly spike.

"On a ten year basis we are seeing an increase in the number of hunting licenses, and more importantly there is a per capita increase, so it exceeds quite slightly the population growth for Alberta as a whole. We are one of the very few jurisdictions with a per capita increase."

Besko says quality, variety and opportunity of hunting in Alberta gives the sport a strong presence in the area.

"I speculate that Alberta in terms of retention and in terms of recruitment has an abundance of big game species, we have an abundance of game management and opportunities. We're are also a jurisdiction that's relatively inexpensive, if you compare the type of hunting that we do here on a global basis, we're relatively inexpensive.

Besko notes that a few distinct demographics are showing more interest in hunting.

"We are also seeing an uptake in terms of a younger demographic of 26-34, that are increasing in their hunting numbers. I think it's likely due to to local food movements and much more exposure via social media. So I think that people are taking advantage of opportunities we have here in Alberta."

On August 2018 Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips announced that the provincial government is reducing hunting license costs for seniors.

Besko says it's still too early to tell, but current numbers for the year demonstrate that this change is increasing the amount of participation among older hunters.

"So far we have an eleven percent increase in the number of seniors hunters that are purchasing these tags, so they are taking advantage of this opportunity. We really won't know the full picture quite likely, until the middle of big game season for the most of province that starts in the middle of November."

Not all group demographics are increasing, Besko says younger hunters are on the decline, and usually only get involved in hunting if they have mentorship.

"In terms of youth involvement, that is one demographic that we are not seeing an increase in fact, we are seeing a decrease. That is something that is quite important for us to get long term retention, is to get that youth demographic, so people between the ages of 12-17. I think there is a number of different reasons for the decrease, in order to hunt it's not a simple thing. You need to be mentored for quite some time, there's also some licensing requirements, hunter safety courses, species recognition and you need some gear and equipment. It's not simple, and it's generally taken up by youth if their parents hunt, and we are seeing a lot of competition for kids time as well."

Besko says the provincial decision to reduce license cost for seniors may help youth get the mentorship they need to break into the sport.

"There is compatibility between youth licenses and seniors licenses in terms of mentorship opportunity. It involves transferring that knowledge, taking youth out and actively experiencing sustainable ecologically significant activity. It's very much an activity where you are an active part of the ecological process."

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

 

 

More Local News

Hunting On The Rise In Alberta

As the province moves into the big game hunting season, Alberta Parks is noticing an annual increase in the amount of people registering for hunting licenses. Director of Wildlife Policy for Alberta…

Anderson Hoping Experience A Key In Winning Highwood UCP Nod

UCP voters will head to the polls to elect that party's candidate for the Highwood Riding Tuesday, October 16. Incumbent, Wayne Anderson, is looking to hold onto his seat as he faces three…

FCIS Working To Make Okotoks More Culturally Aware

Foothills Community Immigrant Services is working to make Okotoks more culturally aware and inclusive. The organization works to integrate new comers into the community and holds cultural events to…

Road Closure In Effect For Sewer Line Repair Today

Motorists and residents of Okotoks are being advised of a sewer line repair along Okotoks Drive today. Weather permitting, a small section of road will be closed, with only local traffic permitted in…

Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks Putting Call Out For Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters Okotoks is in need of mentors. Currently, there's 22 children looking for a mentor on their wait list. The organization has community programs where youth are partnered up…

Construction Means Pathway Closures in Woodhaven

Residents of Woodhaven are advised that multiple pathways as well as the green Woodhaven bridge are closed for construction. The closures are to facilitate the Water Treatment Plant Bridge Project,…

Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Gets Underway Today

Okotoks Mayor, Bill Robertson, and the Eagle 100.9's very own mid-day host, Tom Barker will embark on a chilly journey today in support of the Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue. Cindy Gibson,…

Town And Chamber To Host Jobs And Economy Workshop

The Town of Okotoks is inviting residents to participate in a Jobs and Economy Workshop next week as part of phase two of public participation regarding the town's Municipal Development Plan. Michael…

North Railway Street Paving Set For Today

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of some paving on North Railway Street set for today. If weather conditions permit, both the East and Westbound lanes will be paved intermittently…

Snowiest October On Record

October has turned into Snowtober. Less than halfway through the month and it's already the snowiest October on record for the Calgary area with a little over 48 centimetres of snowfall. The old…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login