Hudson Series Filming All Wrapped Up In Okotoks

A six-part digital spinoff series for the well-known show "Hearltand" has been filming right here in Okotoks this past week.

Scott Lepp, Owner of Island Entertainment, who is producing the series, says "Hudson" will be available for viewing in the very near future.

"Hudson is a short series, about 45 to 50 minutes total, and it will be out this fall some time," he said.

Lepp has also been the Associate Producer for Heartland for the past 11 years, and has two cast members from Heartland assisting with directing and a lead role.

The Hudson series will debut sometime this fall and will be available for viewing on the CBC television app.

Lepp also says that Okotoks was an excellent setting for the series. In addition, he's been a resident here for about 10 years, filming "Ice Blue," as well, in Okotoks.

"It's an opportunity for us to build a show that appeals to a younger demographic, but still falls under the family category. I'm really happy to be back and showing off what a beautiful town we have here," he said.

