HTA Student Sends Uganda Girls To School

The generosity of community residents has helped a Holy Trinity Academy student send 110 less fortunate girls in Uganda to school.

17-year old student, Bryanna Cuthill, organized a benefit concert that took place at Holy Trinity Academy on February second, and she says she's thrilled with the outcome.

Bryanna Cuthill, who organized the concert, says she believes education is essential and should be available to everyone, no matter what their circumstance.

"That choice country was about education. I felt very strongly about that, because I believe education is one of the most important things you can receive in life, and I've gone super far only because I have my education. I wanted to give them the same opportunities i've had," she said.

Between ticket sales, a silent auction and concession, the event raised approximately $3500, and Cuthill has also been invited to a Girl Up Summit in Washington, D.C. as a result of her team's efforts toward the cause, being named one of the top three fundraisers for that initiative.

She says she's planning another fundraiser, as she would like to continue to contribute to the Girl Up cause.

