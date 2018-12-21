Okotoks residents have become much more diligent with their package deliveries in the last few months, to avoid losing merchandise to porch pirates.

Lynda Denis, owner of the Okotoks ups store, says one simple step can save your goods from being picked up by a stranger

"there's been an issue, lots of packages being left outside and being picked up by strangers, so most of the customers now asked for a signature required," she said.

Denis says they saw a slight increase in the spring, but as the holidays approached, residents have tripled the volume of signature requests for packages delivered to their home.

"we started to see a big change in the middle of April, and the increase is huge the last three weeks. probably three times the volume of last year," she said.

she adds if you will be away from your home, it is best practice to request the package be delivered to the ups store, where it will be safely held for a period of ten days.

Denis says the responsibility lies on the shipper of the item to request a signature for the package, or replace it at their own cost, should it go missing.

