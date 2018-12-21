Hospice Receives A Boost From Okotoks First Reponders

The Foothills Country Hospice received a generous donation from the Okotoks Fire Department and Municipal Enforcement this week.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says they get together each year during the event to help raise funds for the organization.

"We got together, as we did every year for the last number of years, and the monies raised from that event were presented to the Foothills Country Hospice," he said.

Thevenot says this yearly initiative helps support the Hospice with their continuing services.

"For the great work that they do up there, and just to try to help them out purchasing some new equipment. We're very happy to help out in the small way we did," he said.

Thevenot and Peace Officer, Peter Stapley presented a check for $500 to the Hospice, which were the proceeds from the hot dog and hot chocolate sale at Light Up Okotoks this year.

