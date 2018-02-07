Hospice Celebrates 10 Years Of Caring

The Foothills Country Hospice is celebrating a decade of service.

The facility, located just north of Okotoks, first opened Jan. 28, 2008.

Dawn Elliott, executive director of the hospice, says it has grown exponentially over the past 10 years.

"We have been very successful with the fundraising endeavours we've done, we still have just incredible support from the community," she explains. "We're looking to maybe change things up a little bit with some different programs and things like that, it's a little too new to start talking about them just yet but of course we're looking to maybe incorporate a few other programs."

The hospice has about 60 staff members and 95 volunteers. An in-house celebration was held last week to honour the staff members who have been with the hospice since the beginning.

Elliott says thanks to the generosity of donors, they're able to replace items at the facility that have aged over the years.

"We're doing a renovation in our nurses station and we had an individual come forward and donate the money to complete that renovation and we also had another individual donate the money for the floor. We're also fortunate because we have access to grants and generous people who step up."

This summer the hospice has a special fundraiser planned called Rally for Hospice to recognize its 10 year milestone.

The event will take place Aug. 11 and more details will be released on the hospice's website.

