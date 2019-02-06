Home Safety With The Extreme Cold

The Okotoks Fire Department wants to make sure residents are taking the proper precautions with the frigid temperatures.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there are a few tips to make sure things around the house are running smoothly.

"Check the vents on your furnace and dryer to make sure that they're clear because they could build up with ice, so make sure they're ventilating properly," he explains. "Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order, and you can run the water a bit more too if your pipes are feeling cold."

Anyone who is unsure of their furnace, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, or has questions, can contact the Okotoks Fire Department for a free home inspection.

To book an appointment call (403) 938-4066.

Thevenot has some tips that can help with running vehicles in the cold as well.

"When you're running your vehicle, start it and run it outside, close your garage door so the exhaust isn't coming back into the house. If you're going to plug in your vehicle, ensure that your plug in doesn't appear to have any burn marks on it and is in good working order, make sure the ends of your extension chord aren't burnt or frayed, and don't use two extension chords, use one extension chord to plug in."

Thevenot adds he's still seeing footprints on storm ponds and is reminding residents that, even with the low temps, they still need to stay off the ice.

The surface is not stable due to the lack of snow insulation and rapidly fluctuating temperatures.

This past week the Okotoks Fire Department responded to 17 calls, including one fire response, five alarm system activations, one odour investigation, eight medical responses, one motor vehicle collision, and one unspecified incident.

