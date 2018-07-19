Hockeyville Pays Off For High River Thursday

All the hard work to try and make High River the next Kraft Hockeyville comes with the payoff Thursday, July 19.

While we didn't win the grand prize of a quarter million dollars, we did finish in the top three, which was good for $25,000 from Kraft.

The NHL Players Association kicked in $10,000 and Alta-Link will donate $25,000 as well, to make the total $60,000, all going to arena upgrades at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex and new hockey equipment for Foothills Minor Hockey.

We'll also get a visit from New York Islanders forward, Jordan Eberle.

It all gets going Thursday afternoon at 4 o'clock at the High River Farmers Market on 4th Avenue downtown.