Hockey Fans Are In For A Festival For Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Okotoks residents are awaiting the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour which will take over downtown Okotoks in less than two weeks.

The town has put together a two-day hockey themed festival for residents to enjoy, which will include games, live family friendly entertainment, activities and prize giveaways free of charge.

The festival will take place throughout downtown, with NHL Alumni, Dana Murzyn and Darryl Sutter appearing to take part in the festivities.

Residents can expect to see activities such as:

The Rogers Fan Hub: autograph signings with NHL Alumni, Darryl Sutter, video game stations, bubble hockey and popcorn.

Sportsnet Virtual Photo Booth and Interactive Games: fans can get close to their favourite players through virtual technology and can get photos emailed to them along with chances to win prizes.

The Hockey Circus Show: Paz, the hockey acrobat, will juggle pucks and flaming hockey sticks while standing on a hockey net.

Scotiabank Community Hockey Rink: family-friendly outdoor hockey space where fans can interact with Dana Murzyn, celebrate and play ball hockey. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

Ram Haul of Fame: features a Ram 1500 truck in a hockey themed obstacle course suitable for all ages and abilities. Fans can also enter the breakaway contest to win a 2019 Ram 1500 and $5000 for their local minor hockey association.

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: fans can enjoy a complimentary slice of giuseppe pizzeria pizza fresh from the oven and take part in the Find Giuseppe contest.

Tim Hortons: fans can warm up with a complimentary cup of coffee or hot chocolate from the Tims mobile truck.

Playmobil Kids Zone: a chance to face off against friends and family with this arena and line up of NHL figures, and fans can enter to win a new NHL playset.

Live local entertainment: throughout the whole weekend, live music will be featured from the Mitch Belot Band and Renagade Station.

Ted Rogers Community Grants: awarded to local Canadian organizations to support educational programs the help Canadian youth succeed in and out of the classroom, including Okotoks.

Giving together to support community hockey: attendees can participate in giving back through 50/50 draws or by purchasing popcorn and food from the on site bbq. All proceeds are donated to minor hockey organizations.

Events will begin on McRae street on Saturday, February 23rd at noon, and will wrap at 6 p.m that evening. They will resume at noon on Sunday and run through to the end of the outdoor viewing party of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour.

