RCMP had their hands full thanks to howling Chinook winds Monday, March 11.

They were warning drivers of large vehicles, or empty tractor-trailers to stay off Highway 2 between High River and Fort Macleod because of high winds.

They say they had to deal with a handful of overturned trucks during the day.

There's no wind warning's in place for Tuesday, March 12, which should make it easier to get around.

